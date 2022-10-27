Maha farmers protest seeking higher price for sugarcane

The farmers in Maharashtra's Solapur district have launched an agitation seeking a higher price for their sugarcane produce and deflated tyres of a vehicle transporting the harvest to sugar factory as mark of protest.

According to a report of PTI, they have demanded that the state government pay heed to their demand and resolve the issue.

Recently, we had a conclave of around 20,000 sugarcane cultivators in Solapur district. In the meeting, we demanded that the farmers get a rate of Rs 3,100 per tonne. We sought that a farmer should get Rs 2,500 as the first instalment and the remaining Rs 600 at the time of the final bill,” Sachin Patil, a member of the pro-farmer Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, told PTI. But, the state government and local administration have not taken cognisance of the protest, he said.

The state government should pay heed to the farmers demand before the situation goes out of hand. The government and the local administration should meet the protestors and resolve the issue

A police official said 11 tyres of a tractor-trolley were deflated by unidentified persons near Wakhari in Solapur on Wednesday night, but the tractor owner has not lodged a complaint.