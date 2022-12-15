Maha forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar asks official to take steps to curb tiger-human conflicts in Chandrapur

Maharashtra forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar asked officials in his department to curb tiger-human conflicts in Chandrapur by taking appropriate steps.

As per the district information office, two persons were killed in separate tiger attacks in Mul and Saoli tehsils on December 14, while a woman was killed in Khedi on Thursday.

Action would be taken against officials if they fail to curb tiger-human conflicts, a release quoted the minister as saying. He said troublesome tigers must be caged to give relief to people.

Mungantiwar is the guardian minister of Chandrapur, where 44 persons have been killed in tiger attacks this year.