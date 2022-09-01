Maha Ganeshotsav: CM goes ‘pandal hopping’ to Antilia, Shivtirth for ‘darshan’

Mumbai, Sep 1 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dropped in for Ganesh darshan at the home of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, here on Thursday.

Accompanied by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde was accorded a warm welcome by Ambani and his family as they took a ‘darshan' of Ganesh idol installed at the landmark Antilia building.

Later, Ambani personally came to see off the duo and the dignitaries parted company with folded hands.

Subsequently, Shinde called on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray and his family at their new home Shivtirth in Dadar.

This is the first time that Lord Ganesh has been installed at Shivtirth after Raj Thackeray shifted there in November last year.

Amid speculation, Shinde told mediapersons that there was no political discussion with Raj Thackeray and the duo reminisced on old times.

For the past couple of days, the CM has been visiting several Ganeshotsav marquees in his hometown Thane, the homes of several VIPs, ministers, BJP leaders and other dignitaries.

The state's biggest public festival, the 10-day long Ganeshotsav, started all over Maharashtra on Wednesday without any of the stringent restrictions that were clamped in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over an estimated million small, medium, big and gigantic Ganesh idols have been installed at homes, marquees, housing societies, factories, railway stations, residences of celebs, industrialists, film stars, politic, etc.

