Maha Governor conquers Covid, back home to Raj Bhavan

By IANS | Published: June 26, 2022 02:42 PM 2022-06-26T14:42:05+5:30 2022-06-26T14:55:13+5:30

Mumbai, June 26 Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari returned to Raj Bhavan after conquering a Covid-19 infection for ...

Maha Governor conquers Covid, back home to Raj Bhavan | Maha Governor conquers Covid, back home to Raj Bhavan

Maha Governor conquers Covid, back home to Raj Bhavan

Next

Mumbai, June 26 Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari returned to Raj Bhavan after conquering a Covid-19 infection for four days, here on Sunday.

Koshyari, 80, was discharged from the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai where he was admitted on July 22.

Appearing cheerful as he was welcomed by the Raj Bhavan staff, the Governor said he was feeling "perfectly fine" now - as he prepares to grapple the huge political crisis engulfing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"I got discharged from the hospital after four days. I am perfectly fine now. However, I have been advised to rest for a couple of days more. I would like to thank all my well-wishers," tweeted Koshyari.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Sir hn reliance foundation hospital Sir hn reliance foundation hospital Raj Bhavan Bhagat Singh Koshyari Bhagat singh koshiyar Goa bhagat singh koshiyari Goa bhagat singh koshyari Bhagat koshyari Ccb bengaluru city Shri bhagat singh koshyari Maharashtra bhagat singh koshiyari Raj bhavan mumbai