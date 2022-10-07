Maha govt allocates Rs 513 crore Diwali package for ration card holders

The Maharashtra government has issued a resolution and allocated Rs 513 crores for the Diwali package scheme for 1.5 crore ration card holders.

Under the scheme, a package of groceries at Rs 100 will be given to holders of the ration card in the state. The package will contain 1 kg of rawa (sooji), groundnuts, edible oil and yellow lentils.

As per the cabinet decision, the package of groceries would be given only for one month and its distribution will take place from the shops having e-POS system.