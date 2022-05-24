Maha govt announces new rates for petrol and diesel; check out prices in your cities

Indian oil companies have announced new rates for petrol-diesel. Meanwhile, there was no change in fuel rates on Tuesday, May 24. On May 21, the central government had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel. Since then, the country has seen a decline in petrol and diesel prices. The central government had reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 and diesel by Rs 6. After that, petrol was reduced by Rs 9.50 and diesel by Rs 7 in the country. Since then, petrol and diesel prices in the country have remained stable.

Following the Central Government, the Government of Maharashtra also gave relief to the people. The decision to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel was taken by the state government. The state government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 2.8 and Rs 1.44 per liter respectively.

What is the price of petrol-diesel in Mumbai?

After the implementation of the Maharashtra government's decision to reduce VAT, petrol has become available in Mumbai at Rs 109.27 per liter. The government has decided to reduce petrol by Rs 2.8 per liter. Apart from this, the government has decided to reduce the price of diesel by Rs 1.44 per liter, diesel will cost Rs 95.84 per liter in Mumbai.



In Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, petrol was priced at Rs 111.35 per liter and diesel at Rs 97.28 per liter on Tuesday. At that time, in Greater Mumbai, petrol was priced at Rs 111.53 per liter and diesel at Rs 97.45 per liter. Today, the price of petrol in Pune is Rs 111.43 per liter and the price of diesel is Rs 95.90 per liter. In Nashik, petrol is priced at Rs 111.04 per liter and diesel at Rs 95.52 per liter. In Nagpur, petrol is priced at Rs 111.08 per liter and diesel at Rs 95.59 per liter. In Kolhapur, petrol is priced at Rs 111.87 per liter and diesel at Rs 96.35 per liter.

