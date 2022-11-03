Maha govt announces stipend of Rs 60,000 for needy Maratha students in govt hostels

The Maharashtra state cabinet announced a stipend of Rs 60,000 a year for needy students of the Maratha community, followed by the Social Welfare Department-run hostels for students from SC/ST and OBC categories.

According to a report of The Indian Express, decision comes after a meeting with Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) which will be working for implementation of hostels and scholarship schemes for students from the Maratha community.

As construction of hostels will take time, we have proposed that government buildings lying unused be converted into hostels with help from NGOs along with SARTHI. We are also appealing to private organisations with buildings in central parts of towns to come forward. The government will pay rent to provide hostel facility for students from the Maratha community whereas this stipend will help them live on their own, away from home, State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said.