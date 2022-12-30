Maha govt orders probe into alleged job fraud involving Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai

The Maharashtra government ordered a probe into an instance wherein youngsters were duped with promise of jobs, which allegedly involved Yuva Sena leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray’s cousin Varun Sardesai.

The move has come days after the state government announced to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

When a political party’s rising star and someone close to the party leadership faces an accusation, then it is a serious issue for the state, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Yogesh Sagar said referring to Sardesai.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the home minister, said, The issue is serious and the government will probe this. The announcement comes a week after Fadnavis had ordered an SIT probe into the death of Salian. The ruling alliance MLAs last week sought formation of the SIT. They were apparently targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray.

At least Rs 10 lakh were taken from youngsters and they were sent for training to Gondia. A school was built (in Gondia) and they were trained there. After training, they were given appointment letters stating they will be hired by the school as trainers, the BJP MLA alleged.

At least Rs 8 to 10 lakh were taken from children of poor farmers, who had raised the money by selling land, he claimed. When these youngsters went to the school later with their appointment letters, they were driven away, saying that the establishment was not connected to Hindustan Scouts and Guides, he said.