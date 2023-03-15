Maha govt soon to loose another project?

Maharashtra Government is now set to lose the once-profitable Mahananda Dairy to the Central government. Mahananda Dairy will be soon handed over to the Centre-run National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Maharashtra dairy minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil attributed the decision to the state government’s inability to run the firm.

According to a report of The New Indian Express, We did not want to hand over the Mahananda Dairy to a private trust or company, and as such, decided to rope in NDDB. The talks are at the final stage. However, NDDB told us that they will only accommodate 350 employees of Mahananda Dairy out of the total 940 employees. Mahananda Dairy is very much in trouble and not even able to pay the salaries of its employees, Patil said.

There were several key Central government offices in India’s financial capital Mumbai, but these offices are also either shifted being to Gujarat or Delhi. Mahananda Dairy was once a profit-making entity. It owns a big chunk of land in Mumbai. I am afraid that by handing over the Mahananda dairy to the Central government, they may hand over the land as well. Why should Maharashtra be deprived of all these resources?, NCP MLA Jitendra Ahwad said.