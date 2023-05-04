Maha govt tells Bombay HC to withdraw prohibitory orders against 8 protesters on Barsu refinery row

Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court it would immediately withdraw two orders prohibiting eight people from entering their villages in Ratnagiri district and posting any comment on social media against the proposed Barsu refinery project.

The statement was made before a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh which was hearing a petition filed by the eight residents of different villages in Rajapur taluka against the orders.

The state government in its two orders dated April 22 and April 25, 2023 prohibited the eight persons from entering their villages till May 31 and also restrained them from posting any comment or remark on social media that would create confusion or incite law and order situation there.

The petitioners and a section of other residents have been carrying out protests against the proposed Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd on the ground that it would affect their livelihood. The high court on Thursday accepted the government’s statement that the prohibitory orders would be withdrawn and disposed of the petition.

The petitioners said they depend on farming activities being carried out in their village for their livelihood. The proposed Barsu refinery will have a long term effect on agriculture due to pollution. The petitioners and others have been carrying out peaceful protest against the refinery, the plea said.