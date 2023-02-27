Maha govt to organize 600 job fairs during financial year 2022-23

Maharashtra Government will organize 600 job fairs in the financial year 2022-23, Governor Ramesh Bais informed the state legislature. The budget session of state legislature began with the governor’s address to members of both the Houses.

Memoranda of Understanding were signed with 45 companies to create 1.25 lakh jobs. Twenty four project proposals have been approved which amount to an investment of Rs 87,774 crore, creating 61,000 jobs, Bais said in his address.

The state government signed MOUs with 19 companies for an investment of Rs 1.37 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum meet in Davos last month, he said.

My Government has successfully organized training for 4.85 lakh youth and 2.81 lakh farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, the governor said. The state government has doubled the pension of freedom fighters and their spouses, from Rs 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 per month, he said.

