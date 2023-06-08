Maha govt transfers 10 IAS officers, third bureaucratic reshuffle in June

Maharashtra government transferred 10 senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, making it the third bureaucratic reshuffle in the last few days.

Rajesh Kumar, who was the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Rural Development Department, is now the ACS of the Relief and Rehabilitation at the Mantralaya (state secretariat) in Mumbai. Anoop Kumar, the ACS of the Co-operation, Marketing and Textile Department, is now the ACS of the Agriculture Department.

Rajagopal Devara, ACS and Development Commissioner of the Planning Department, has now been posted as the ACS of the Revenue, Registration and Stamps Department. Aseem Kumar Gupta, who was posted as the Principal Secretary of the Relief and Rehabilitation Department, has been given the role of Principal Secretary (1) of the Urban Development Department.

Radhika Rastogi will now be the Principal Secretary (PS) of the Tourism Department. Sanjay Khandare has been transferred as the PS of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department. Eknath Dawale, who was earlier the PS of the Agriculture Department, is now the PS of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

Saurabh Vijay, PS of the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, has been posted as the PS and Development Commissioner of the Planning Department. R S Jagtap is now the Deputy Director General of the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy Of Development Administration(YASHADA) in Pune. Jitendra Dudi, earlier the CEO of Sangli Zilla Parishad (ZP) Sangli, is now the Collector of Satara district.