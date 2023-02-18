Maha Guv-designate Ramesh Bais arrives at Raj Bhavan

Maharashtra governor-designate Ramesh Bais and his wife Rambai Bais arrived in Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and were accorded a grand welcome by staff and officials.

A Raj Bhavan release said Santosh Kumar, principal secretary to the governor, joint secretaries Shweta Singhal and Prachi Jambhekar were present. Bais will take oath as governor of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on the outgoing Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari and felicitated him at Raj Bhavan Mumbai.

They felicitated the Governor and wished him a long and healthy life, the governor’s office tweeted on Friday. The ongoing Governor was presented with figures of Lord Hanuman and Lord Krishna by the deputy CM. CM Eknath Shinde honoured with him a shawl and a miniature frame of the Kedarnath Temple.