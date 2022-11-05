Maha has 35K bridges and their upkeep poses nightmarish challenge

Mumbai, Nov 5 Maharashtra has a stupendous 35,000-plus big and small bridges on roads in village, towns, cities, state or national highways, posing mind-boggling challenges for their regular upkeep and maintenance, with multiple agencies involved, but recording barely 100 structures crashing since 2000, top officials said.

As per government data, under the state's Public Works Department

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor