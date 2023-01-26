Maha: Joy and patriotic fervour mark 73rd R-Day celebrations

Mumbai, Jan 26 Maharashtra celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with joy, enthusiasm and patriotic fervour with people from all walks of life unfurling the National Tricolour and joining in the festivities, here on Thursday.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari led the State Function and unfurled the National Flag at the Shivaji Park ground, inspected the ceremonial parade, and delivered his R-Day message in Marathi.

Present on the occasion were Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, elected representatives, civil officials, officers or the armed forces, the government and police, Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar, MP Rahul Shewale.

At an impressive parade, there were march-pasts by the Indian Navy, SRPF, Mumbai Police, Traffic Police, Riot Control Police, Women Police, Railway Police, Gadchiroli and Gondia C-60 Commandos, Home Guards, Fire Brigade, BMC Security Force, State Excise Department, Forest Department and other protectors.

The parade included the NSS, Sea Cadet Corps, Road Safety Patrol, Student Police Cadet, Bharat Scouts & Guides, while the Mumbai Police and SRPF's Brass Band and Pipe Bands received a thunderous applause from the gathering.

The occasion saw a colourful procession of flota from the School Education and Sports Departments on the theme of 'Journey Towards Olympics', Culture Department on 'Musical Instruments of Maharashtra' and others that were much appreciated.

Earlier, the Governor unfurled the Tricolour at Raj Bhavan while a company of the SRPF and State Police sang the National Anthem.

Shinde unfurled the National Flag at his official residence 'Varsha', while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did the honours at Kasturchand Park in the second capital, Nagpur.

Various Ministers, MPs, MLAs and Collectors organised similar functions in different cities, districts or constituencies with a large number of people in attendance.

Elsewhere, Central Railway General Manager Naresh Lalwani unfurled the Tricolour at the World Heritage Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Western Railway General Manager Ashok Kumar Mishra did the honours at the Maharashtra Sports Grounds, while Konkan Railway Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta unfurled the tricolour at the Navi Mumbai headquarters.

Similar disciplined functions were organised by the Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air Force at their local headquarters with top officers and others joining in.

Congress state President Nana Patole, Nationalist Congress Party state President Jayant Patil, organised R-Day functions at their respective party headquarters with top leaders and activists participating while other major political parties also held festivities in different parts of the state.

R-Day was celebrated in thousands of colleges and schools, several universities, public and private companies, factories, plants, residential complexes, housing societies and slum tenements.

Many vendors and hawkers were seen selling R-Day memorabilia like big and small flags in various designs, lapels, pins, gum or magnetic stickers, artefacts, balloons, festoons in the Tricolour.

The state government headquarters at Mantralaya, the Mumbai Airport, the headquarters of CR, WR and KR, prominent government and private buildings, malls, multiplexes and other important installations were bathed in the dazzling hues of the Indian Flag since Wednesday night.

The Mumbai and Maharashtra Police had deployed tight security arrangements in the country's commercial capital and rest of the state to avert any untoward incidents.

