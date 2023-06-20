Maha legislative council privilege committee seeks action against Sanjay Raut's chormandal remark

Chairman of the Privilege Committee of the Maharashtra Legislative Council has written to the secretary of the Council and requested him to take action on the breach of privilege complaint filed against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut for his alleged Chor Mandal statement against the Legislative Council.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s alleged chormandal, or body of thieves, reference to Maharashtra legislature caused uproar in the state assembly.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut's statement has also evoked strong reactions in the Legislative Council. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned Raut's statement, saying "Sanjay Raut is calling us ‘chormandal’. Uddhav Thackeray is also a member of the same House, so are we all thieves?" Such a question has been asked by Devendra Fadnavis to Raut.

