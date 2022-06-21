Maha political crisis: Why Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde unhappy with CM Uddhav Thackeray?

At least 25 MLAs of Shiv Sena are camping in a hotel in Gujarat's Surat. Sources said they are dissatisfied and unhappy with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The other big group led by Maharashtra Urban development minister Eknath Shinde reached Surat around 1.30 a.m. with 14 MLAs on Tuesday.

It is rumored that Eknath Shinde's displeasure has started since the formation of Mahavikas Aghadi government. Eknath Shinde was the front-runner for the Chief Minister's post in the state when the movement to form a government with the Congress and NCP started after leaving the BJP. His name was being discussed due to his loyalty to Shiv Sena and his position in the party. However, at the same time, Uddhav Thackeray took over the reins of the state. However, important account was given to Eknath Shinde. However, he was in the mood to run for the Chief Minister's post.

In the establishment of the Mahavikas Aghadi government, the important accounts were allotted to the NCP. It was said that Eknath Shinde was not allowed to work according to his wish even after he was given the responsibility of important department including urban development in the state government. He had to wait for the instructions of the Chief Minister's Office before signing a file as a minister. Shinde was also upset because of this.

Eknath Shinde was also upset over the distribution of funds. The works were not being completed as the accounts of Shiv Sena ministers were not getting sufficient funds. He said people's anger was growing as a result.

After Shiv Sena came to power, some changes were being made in the party. It was said that Eknath Shinde was being sidelined in this organizational change. Even in some important elections, Shinde was not given much responsibility. Eknath Shinde, who was once in charge of Shiv Sena's 'management', is said to have been hurt as he was left behind in the election strategy. There was talk of Yuva Sena interfering in the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections.

Eknath Shinde had a good dialogue with the Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Due to these dialogues, Eknath Shinde was considered to be in favor of Thackeray. However, in the last few months, Eknath Shinde had lost contact with Uddhav Thackeray. There is talk that Eknath Shinde's displeasure has increased as other Shiv Sena leaders are becoming special leaders of Uddhav.

After the inclusion of Aditya Thackeray in the cabinet, the importance of Yuva Sena started increasing. Aditya's brother-in-law and Yuvasena leader Varun Sardesai's importance was growing. Varun Saradesai was said to be interfering in government affairs. As a result, Eknath Shinde was further hurt.

He is also said to be angry with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Though Sanjay Raut is the spokesperson of Shiv Sena, Shinde was saying that his statements are creating problems instead of benefiting Shiv Sena. One of the leaders said that Sanjay Raut was more sympathetic to NCP president Sharad Pawar than Shiv Sena.

