Maha Vikas Aghadi govt in Maha could fall at any time, claims Kumar Ketkar

In the five state assembly elections that caught the attention of the entire country, the BJP won 4-1. In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party came to power. literally had a tsunami. The Congress, the BJP and the Akali Dal were all swept away.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP party has managed to hold power for the second time in a row after 37 years. After getting the results of five states, the discussion of Mahavikas Aghadi in Maharashtra has started once again.

BJP leader Chandrakant Patil had also claimed that a BJP government would come to power in Maharashtra after the five state elections. Meanwhile, Congress MP Kumar Ketkar has said that the Mahavikas Alliance government could collapse at any moment.

From the moment the Mahavikas Aghadi government is formed, I am afraid that the government of Maharashtra may fall at any time. The BJP is a very resourceful party. Kumar Ketkar said that one can see what happened in Karnataka and what happened in Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, the results of the five states will definitely affect the politics of Maharashtra. Kumar Ketkar has also claimed that BJP will try its best to overthrow the government.

