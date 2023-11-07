"Mahadev app will become 'har har Mahadev": Uddhav takes a dig at BJP over betting app

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over the Mahata betting app controversy, saying Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will get a clean chit if he switches to the saffron party. Speaking at a book launch, Thackeray said that the betting app would become ‘har har mahadev’, a religious slogan, if Baghel joins the BJP.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will not join BJP but if he joins then this Mahadev betting app will become har har Mahadev app and all the legal cases against him will be resolved," Uddhav Thackeray said.Baghel has dismissed these allegations as politically motivated, alleging that the BJP wants to contest the Chhattisgarh elections through the help of agencies like ED, IT and CBI. The BJP on Sunday shared a video of Shubham Soni, an accused in the Mahadev Book betting app case, saying he is the 'owner' of the online betting platform and had the 'proof' of paying Rs 508 crore so far to Mr Baghel.