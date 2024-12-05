Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: Dry Day On December 6; What’s Open and What’s Closed in Mumbai and Maharashtra

On December 6, India will observe the 68th death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, also known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas in Maharashtra. This significant day sees thousands gathering at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai to honour his legacy.

On this day, people pay tribute to Dr. Ambedkar, who passed away in 1956, the architect of the Indian Constitution and an advocate for social justice. Mahaparinirvan Diwas is especially significant in Maharashtra, where it is observed as a public holiday.

What’s Closed on December 6?

Government offices: State government and semi-government offices in Mumbai and its suburbs will remain closed tomorrow as the Maharashtra administration declares a holiday.

Liquor shops: Mumbai city will observe a dry day on December 6, when liquor shops will remain shut in view of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. There will be no sale, and liquor consumption will be prohibited for tomorrow.

What’s Open on December 6?

Banks: Public and private banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will remain functional as usual. There are no changes to banking hours or services.

Share Market: Tomorrow, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will function as usual.

Central Railway (CR) has announced special trains on Mahaparinirvan Diwas to handle the large numbers of visitors heading to Chaitanyabhoomi in Dadar. Further, 12 extra suburban trains, six on the main line and six on the harbour line, will run from December 5 to 8 to accommodate the heavy flow of commuters.

Separate entry and exit points have been set up to ensure smooth flow at Dadar station. The Mumbai Traffic Police have also issued guidelines to manage traffic congestion, with special arrangements in place from 6:00 AM on December 5 to midnight on December 7.