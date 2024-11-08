Maharashtra: 10 Suspects Detained Over Attack on OBC Leader Laxman Hake’s Convoy in Nanded

Nanded, Maharashtra (November 8, 2024): A group of 100 to 150 protesters blocked the car of OBC leader Prof. Laxman Hake on Thursday night in Bachoti village while he was campaigning for Chandrasen Patil Surnar, a candidate from the Janahit Party in the Loha constituency.

The protesters, carrying black flags, shouted slogans such as “Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha” (One Maratha, One Million Marathas) and damaged the rear windows of Hake’s vehicle.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. as Hake was traveling to a campaign rally in Kautha, a village in the Kandhar taluka. The protesters, who were masked, blocked the four-wheeler (MH 50 L 345) and some of them climbed on the car’s bonnet while others shattered the rear windows. In response, OBC supporters also became aggressive, and both groups confronted each other while shouting slogans.

As police arrived to disperse the crowd, tensions escalated, with protesters continuing to chant the Maratha slogans. During the confrontation, some police officers were injured, and the protesters obstructed official duties, resulting in further disruption.

Kandhar police have detained 10 suspects in connection with the incident. Additionally, 15 to 20 other individuals have been charged, and investigations are ongoing. The accused individuals are all residents of Bachoti. The police are in the process of making arrests, with Assistant Police Inspector Ingole handling the investigation.