Maharashtra: 3 killed after car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Three persons died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday morning, said an official. Police said that the incident took place around 7.30 am near the Talegaon toll plaza on the busy carriageway.

The car was travelling from Mumbai to Pune. It hit a loaded stationary truck, which was parked on the roadside. All three occupants, all male, died on the spot, said a police official from Shirgaon police station.

He added that the impact was so powerful that the car nearly went under the truck. The preliminary information that the accident took place due to loss of control of the car driver is coming out and the police have reached the spot. Further action is being taken by the police and investigation is underway to find out where all the people in the car were.