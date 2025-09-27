Maharashtra Accident: 3 of Family Killed as Dumper Hits Bike in Jalgaon

Maharashtra Accident News: Three members of a family were killed when a dumper rammed into their motorcycle near Purnad Phata on Friday, September 26, 2025. One child was injured in the crash. According to the reports, the dumper dragged the motorcycle for nearly 50 to 60 feet after the collision.

The victims were identified as Nitesh Jagatsingh Chauhan (32), his wife Sunita (25), and their son Shiv (7). Their elder son Nehal (11), survived with injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jalgaon.

The accident took place around 12.30 pm on the Indore-Hyderabad highway stretch where road work is under way. The Chauhan family was travelling to Ichhapur for a temple visit when the speeding dumper hit their two-wheeler. The mother managed to push Nehal aside just before impact, which saved his life.

After the crash, locals set the dumper on fire in anger. Police have taken the driver into custody and further investigation is in progress.