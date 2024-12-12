Maharashtra Accident: Mother and Infant Killed as Car Carrying Devotees from Odisha Overturns Near Kalmanuri; Three Injured

A car heading from Nanded to Hingoli overturned on a bypass near Kalamnuri. The vehicle was carrying devotees from Odisha who were on their way to Ujjain for darshan. The accident occurred around 7 a.m. on December 12.

A mother and her young daughter were killed in the incident. Three others sustained serious injuries.

Five pilgrims from Odisha were traveling to Ujjain for a religious visit. The car, number TS07 GX3383, overturned unexpectedly near Kalamnuri.

Police Inspector Mohan Bhosale, Assistant Police Inspector Raghunath Shewale, Jamadar Dilip Pole, Dadasaheb Kamble, Jagan Pawar, and other officers quickly reached the scene. They admitted the injured to the local Sub-district Hospital for treatment.

Doctors declared six-month-old Ranaira Rishi Kalavatia and 34-year-old Charunidhi Rishi Kalavatia, both residents of Chavariya Ganj, Aparnanagar, Cuttack, Odisha, dead on arrival. The injured were transferred to Hingoli for further medical care.

The cause of the car overturning is yet to be determined.