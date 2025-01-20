Maharashtra: Aditya Thackeray Criticizes Mahayuti Government's Internal Conflicts Over Guardian Minister Roles

The announcement of the Guardian Minister posts for Nashik and Raigad districts was postponed last night, raising questions about the situation. It is unusual for such a delay to occur while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is abroad, especially as the appointed ministers are facing disrespect. Former Minister Aditya Thackeray has claimed this is the first instance of a ‘co-Guardian Minister’ concept being introduced, with some self-serving ministers pressuring the Chief Minister even after their appointments.

Amid the tension in the Mahayuti regarding the Guardian Minister posts, Thackeray reacted on Twitter, urging leaders to prioritize serving the people over fighting for positions and bungalows. He questioned why the Chief Minister tolerates this unrest, suggesting it sets a troubling precedent.

While the people of Beed and Parbhani seek justice, ministers seem preoccupied with personal interests, leading Thackeray to criticize the Mahayuti government for its internal conflicts and disrespect.

Discontent is brewing among Mahayuti allies over the Guardian Minister roles in Raigad and Nashik. Shiv Sena workers protested against Aditi Tatkare's appointment in Raigad, with MLA Mahendra Thorve stating he would not accept the Tatkare family, even at the cost of political downfall. This unrest has drawn opposition criticism. Additionally, Sanjay Raut stirred political speculation by claiming Uday Samant might join the BJP with 20 MLAs, to which Samant responded, "Don't conspire like that, I'm not begging him."