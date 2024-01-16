Maharashtra Aims for ₹2.5 Lakh Crore Investments at Davos Summit

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government plans to attract direct investments worth ₹2.5 lakh crore during the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit in Davos, Switzerland. A delegation led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be flying to Davos on 17th January.

Focus sectors for investments will include Steel, IT, Nuclear Energy, Renewable Energy, Green Hydrogen, Diamonds & Jewellery, Data Centres, Logistics, Automotive, and Agro-industrial. Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹3.10 lakh crore are expected to be signed.

In 2023, Maharashtra secured ₹1.37 lakh crore in investments at Davos, with 76% of MoUs materializing.

CM Shinde's Schedule:

Meeting with Gautam Adani on 17th January.

on 17th January. Speech on 18th January: "Challenges in Civil Sector, Innovative Projects, and Sustainable Development."

"Challenges in Civil Sector, Innovative Projects, and Sustainable Development." Participation in discussion forum: "Agriculture, Women's Participation."

The WEF Summit began on Monday and continues till 19th January. This is CM Shinde's second visit to Davos.