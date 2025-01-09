Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Denies Claims of Sharad Pawar's MPs Contacting Sunil Tatkare

The news about Sunil Tatkare allegedly contacting Sharad Pawar's NCP MPs has been making headlines in recent days. It was claimed that Tatkare had reached out to other MPs, excluding Supriya Sule, to join Ajit Pawar's faction. In response to these claims, NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed the issue in a press conference.

When asked about the allegation that Sharad Pawar's NCP MPs were in contact with Sunil Tatkare, Ajit Pawar firmly denied it. He responded, "You are lying in Dhadant. I personally heard from three to four MPs from the NCP, including Nilesh Lanka, Amar Kale, and others. They have publicly stated that neither Sunil Tatkare nor anyone else contacted them."

Ajit Pawar further challenged the media, saying, "If you're making such serious accusations, provide evidence. The MPs themselves are saying nothing of that sort happened. They represent 20 to 22 lakh people, so how can you accuse them falsely?" He strongly rejected the allegations that Sunil Tatkare had contacted Sharad Pawar's MPs.