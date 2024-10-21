Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: 6,090 Voter Registration Applications With Discrepancies Rejected in Tuljapur Assembly Seat

Authorities have rejected 6,090 online voter registration applications in Tuljapur assembly constituency of Maharashtra due to various discrepancies. According to the news agency PTI report, after the verification of voter applications from 332 out of the total 410 polling booths in Tuljapur found that the applicants did not reside in the claimed village and the Aadhaar cards provided were counterfeit.

Tehsildar Arvind Bolange reported that a case has been registered and mobile numbers connected to the applications have been given to the police for further investigation.

Further scrutiny is underway for around 1,200 applications, as the suspicious online submissions came from almost the entire assembly seat, leaving only 15 villages unaffected.

The Assembly Elections in Maharashtra to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and counting of votes will take place on November 23.