Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: AIMIM Seeks Alliance with MVA to Contest 28 Muslim-Dominated Constituencies, Says Imtiaz Jaleel

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has reached out to the Congress and NCP (SP) to form an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the upcoming Maharashtra polls, aiming to contest 28 Muslim-dominated constituencies. Former MP and party leader Imtiaz Jaleel announced on Friday that the AIMIM has submitted a proposal to the presidents of both the Congress and NCP (SP) regarding the 28 seats.

According to a report of PTI, Jaleel said, "We drafted a letter after consulting AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, and it has been sent to the Congress and NCP (SP). The Shiv Sena (UBT) recently became secular, and we know their stand on various issues."

Also Read| Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: ‘I Am Not Participating in Seat-Sharing Discussions’, Says Sharad Pawar.

He raised the question of whether the Congress and NCP (SP) could collaborate with a party that has only recently adopted a secular stance, stating why the AIMIM should not be allowed to ally with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). "We have proposed to contest 28 Muslim-dominated constituencies, where we believe we can mount a strong challenge. We have informed the Congress and NCP (SP) that if too many candidates enter the race, it will ultimately benefit the BJP," Jaleel stated.

Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are expected to take place in November. Currently, the BJP holds the position as the single largest party with 103 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena with 40, NCP with 41, Congress with 40, Shiv Sena (UBT) with 15, NCP (SP) with 13, and others accounting for 29 seats. Several seats remain vacant.