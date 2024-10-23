Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP Leader Laxman Dhobale Joins NCP-Sharad Pawar After Differences With Ajit Pawar

In a significant political shift ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP leader and former minister Laxman Dhobale has joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar. The announcement was made during a gathering that included prominent party MP Supriya Sule, highlighting a notable realignment in Maharashtra's political landscape.

Dhobale's move is expected to influence voter sentiment as parties gear up for the upcoming elections, marking a crucial moment in the ongoing power dynamics within the state. Laxman Dhoble had confirmed that his move is due to the saffron party’s alliance with Ajit Pawar.Dhoble said he had left the (undivided) NCP as he was “fed up with Ajit Pawar”.“

After joining the BJP, I have met with the same fate (due to alliance with Ajit Pawar). Therefore, I have decided to go back to Sharad Pawar. I will consult my supporters and decide in the next two days on leaving the BJP,” he said. Asked if he was joining the Sharad Pawar faction to get a ticket from Mohol in Solapur district, Dhoble claimed he would work for the NCP (SP) even if he is not made a candidate. Mohol seat is currently represented by Yashwant Mane, who is now with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

