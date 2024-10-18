Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP MLA Ganesh Naik Reportedly Weighs Options, May Join NCP or Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena

After the code of conduct was implemented for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, political leaders switching parties in search of candidacy has gained momentum. Since most of the MLAs are aligned with the ruling MahaYuti alliance, many leaders are now entering parties within the Mahavikas Aghadi, seizing the opportunities that have arisen in the opposition camp. In this scenario, speculation is rife in political circles that BJP leader and MLA Ganesh Naik from Navi Mumbai is also considering leaving the BJP. It is reported that if the BJP does not reserve both the Airoli and Belapur constituencies for his family, Ganesh Naik might explore options to join either Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) or Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.

Before the 2019 Assembly elections, Ganesh Naik had left Sharad Pawar’s side and joined the BJP. However, apart from Ganesh Naik himself, no one from his family was given a ticket for either the Assembly or Lok Sabha elections by the BJP. Moreover, even after the BJP came to power, Ganesh Naik was not given a ministerial position, leaving his family displeased. Recently, Sanjeev Naik, a hopeful candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, was also overlooked. In light of these developments, Ganesh Naik may return to his former political base ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. If Ganesh Naik leaves the BJP, it could also impact the party in the municipal elections

Ganesh Naik holds significant political influence in Navi Mumbai and the surrounding areas. Most of the corporators in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation were aligned with his ideology. Therefore, if Ganesh Naik decides to switch parties, it could have repercussions for the BJP in future municipal elections as well.

Meanwhile, the key question is whether Ganesh Naik will now align with Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party or take up the torch of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena.