Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP Releases Star Campaigners Including PM Modi and Key Union Ministers
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 26, 2024 01:49 PM2024-10-26T13:49:52+5:302024-10-26T13:50:30+5:30
The BJP has unveiled its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, featuring prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The lineup also includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other notable figures.
BJP releases a list of star campaigners for the Maharashtra assembly elections.— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2024
The list includes the names of PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, among… pic.twitter.com/TezHqpieey
BJP Leaders Set to Campaign for Maharashtra Elections
The BJP has announced a roster of leaders who will campaign for candidates in the upcoming general elections for the assembly and bye-elections to the parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra. The prominent names include:
Narendra Modi
Jagat Prakash Nadda
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
Yogi Adityanath
Dr. Pramod Sawant
Bhupendrabhai Patel
Vishnu Deo Sai
Mohan Yadav
Bhajanlal Sharma
Nayab Singh Saini
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Devendra Fadnavis
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
Shiv Prakash
Bhupender Yadav
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Narayan Rane
Piyush Goyal
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
Raosaheb Danve Patil
Ashok Chavan
Udayan Raje Bhonsle
Vinod Tawde
Ashish Shelar
Pankaja Munde
Chandrakant (Dada) Patil
Sudhir Mungantiwar
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
Girish Mahajan
Ravindra Chavan
Smriti Irani
Pravin Darekar
Amar Sable
Murlidhar Mohol
Ashok Nete
Sanjay Kute
Navneet Rana
The Election Commission of India (EC) has officially announced the schedule for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) elections. As per the EC's announcement on October 15, 2024, the elections will take place in a single phase on November 20, 2024. The counting of votes is set to occur on November 23, 2024.