Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP Releases Star Campaigners Including PM Modi and Key Union Ministers

The BJP has unveiled its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, featuring prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The lineup also includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other notable figures.

BJP releases a list of star campaigners for the Maharashtra assembly elections.



The list includes the names of PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, among… pic.twitter.com/TezHqpieey — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2024

BJP Leaders Set to Campaign for Maharashtra Elections

The BJP has announced a roster of leaders who will campaign for candidates in the upcoming general elections for the assembly and bye-elections to the parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra. The prominent names include:

Narendra Modi

Jagat Prakash Nadda

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nitin Gadkari

Yogi Adityanath

Dr. Pramod Sawant

Bhupendrabhai Patel

Vishnu Deo Sai

Mohan Yadav

Bhajanlal Sharma

Nayab Singh Saini

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Devendra Fadnavis

Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Shiv Prakash

Bhupender Yadav

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Narayan Rane

Piyush Goyal

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

Raosaheb Danve Patil

Ashok Chavan

Udayan Raje Bhonsle

Vinod Tawde

Ashish Shelar

Pankaja Munde

Chandrakant (Dada) Patil

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Girish Mahajan

Ravindra Chavan

Smriti Irani

Pravin Darekar

Amar Sable

Murlidhar Mohol

Ashok Nete

Sanjay Kute

Navneet Rana

Also Read| Congress Releases Second List of 23 Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

The Election Commission of India (EC) has officially announced the schedule for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) elections. As per the EC's announcement on October 15, 2024, the elections will take place in a single phase on November 20, 2024. The counting of votes is set to occur on November 23, 2024.