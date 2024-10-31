Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Clarifies MNS's Position Amid Speculation of Joining Mahayuti

Following Raj Thackeray's recent comments regarding the chief ministerial position, speculation has arisen about the possibility of his party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), joining the Mahayuti alliance. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed this topic during his recent media interaction in Nagpur on Thursday, providing clarity on the MNS's position.

Fadnavis stated that the MNS has fielded candidates in several constituencies and will not withdraw them, which will lead to direct contests in many areas. As a result, he indicated that there is currently no "scope" for the MNS to join the Mahayuti alliance, which consists primarily of the BJP, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Republican Party of India (RPI).

Fadnavis acknowledged his friendly relationship with Raj Thackeray, recalling how Thackeray had previously offered unconditional support during the Lok Sabha elections. However, he noted that Thackeray's stance has shifted in the current election, as the MNS has chosen to contest against the Mahayuti. While the MNS is not formally part of the Mahayuti, Fadnavis mentioned that there might be potential collaboration on one or two seats with the Chief Minister's approval, referring to a previous decision regarding the Shivdi constituency.

Fadnavis also commented on Manoj Jarange Patil's frequent mentions of his name, expressing frustration that Patil does not address those who have obstructed Maratha reservation since 1982. He concluded that he has nothing further to add on that matter.