Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: ECI Allots ‘Gas Cylinder’ Symbol to VBA for Upcoming Polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allocated the common symbol of a ‘gas cylinder’ to the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for its candidates across all 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra for the upcoming assembly elections. In addition, MLA Bachu Kadu's Prahar Janshakti Party has been assigned the ‘bat’ symbol, while the Bharat Adivasi Party has been given the ‘hockey and ball’ symbol.

A dispute has arisen within the Maha Vikas Aghadi regarding the selection of a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections. Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan underscored a tradition where the leading party in an alliance typically secures the CM position. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut emphasized the need for a clear CM candidate, suggesting Uddhav Thackeray might be the choice, though no formal declaration has been made.

Ajit Pawar confirmed his commitment to contest the Maharashtra Assembly elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance, despite challenges in the Lok Sabha polls, TOI reported.