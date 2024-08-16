'Need More Time': What CEC Rajiv Kumar Said On Not Holding Maharashtra Assembly Elections With Haryana, J&K (Watch Video)

The Election Commission of India announced the election schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana legislatures on Friday, August 16. The elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. Haryana will have a single-day election on October 1, which coincides with the final phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar stated that the vote counting for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana is set for October 4.

Many anticipated that the Maharashtra state assembly election schedule would also be revealed alongside these northern states. However, it has become clear that Maharashtra's elections have been postponed and are expected to occur in November later this year.

When asked about the delay, CEC Rajiv Kumar explained that there are multiple reasons for holding the Maharashtra elections later. “In 2019, when elections for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies were held together in October, we didn’t have the added responsibility of conducting elections in Jammu and Kashmir. This year, we are conducting elections there in three phases, which requires significant human and technical resources,” Kumar explained.

#WATCH | On being asked about Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "Last time, Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections were held together. At that time, J&K was not a factor but this time there are 4 elections this year and 5th… pic.twitter.com/PsrV0724BR — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Dates: ECI Announces Schedule for State Assembly Polls

He further added, “Since the start of the year, we have not only been preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but have also conducted state assembly elections in four states. Our aim is to prevent the EC staff from experiencing undue stress.”

Regarding the Maharashtra elections, CEC Kumar mentioned, “We need additional preparation time due to delayed groundwork caused by the monsoon. Additionally, with several festivals, including Ganeshotsav, Navratri, and Diwali, occurring between September and October, scheduling elections for a large state like Maharashtra requires careful planning.”