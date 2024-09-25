Maharashtra Elections 2024:Fahad Ahmed Willing to Run for Anushakti Nagar, Samajwadi Party Seeks Mahavikas Aghadi Support

Discussions are going on in the Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi on seat allocation for the upcoming assembly elections. It is not yet clear who will contest how many seats, but other allies have started demanding some seats. The sitting MLA from Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai is Nawab Malik who is currently with Ajit Pawar's NCP. It is said that this seat will go to Ajit Pawar in the Grand Alliance. But Samajwadi Party is willing to contest the seat here.

According to information, actress Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmed is willing to contest the election from this constituency. Fahad Ahmed can get election ticket from Samajwadi Party. For that Samajwadi has demanded Anushakti Nagar seat from Mahavikas Aghadi. This constituency was formed in the year 2008. In the 2009 elections, Nawab Malik won this constituency. Then in 2014, Shiv Sena's Tukaram Kate defeated him. But again in 2019, Malik brought this constituency to himself.

Who is Fahad Ahmed?

Fahad Ahmed is the leader of Samajwadi Party. Currently, he holds the responsibility of the President of Samajwadi's Yuva Aghadi. Fahad Ahmed joined Samajwadi Party in 2022. Before that he was working in student unions. He was actively participating in rallies and agitations on many demands of the students. Fahad Ahmed's agitation for fee waiver for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes students was well received. He was also ahead in the rally against the CAA Act. On February 16, 2023, Fahad Ahmed got married to Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar.

Nawab Malik's likely to not run this 2024 elections. Due to money laundering allegations and opposition from BJP, there is a possibility of Ajit Pawar's NCP fielding Malik's daughter as a candidate for this seat. Nawab Malik was a minority minister in the Mahavikas Aghadi government. But Malik was arrested in money laundering case. He was in jail for several months. He was later granted bail from jail on health grounds. He is currently in the grand alliance with Ajit Pawar. But the picture is not clear whether he will contest the election or not.