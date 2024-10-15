Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: NCP MP Bajrang Sonawane Predicts Impact of Manoj Jarange Patil on Marathwada in Upcoming Polls

With the upcoming assembly elections approaching, political activities are gaining significant momentum. Reports suggest that nearly 80 percent of seat allocations within the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance have already been decided. Sharad Pawar continues to be seen as a key leader within the alliance. Recently, several political figures, including MP Bajrang Sonawane, met with Pawar, and Sonawane shared details about their discussions.

During the meeting, there was a conversation about the strategy for winning their seats in the upcoming legislative assembly elections. According to Sonawane, more people are gravitating toward Sharad Pawar as they view him as a leader capable of guiding Maharashtra through its current challenges. "Many people are expressing their desire to align with Sharad Pawar, and decisions regarding seat allocation will be made by Jayant Patil and Sharad Pawar," Sonawane noted.

Confident in MVA's Success

While speaking to journalists, Sonawane confidently stated that all Mahavikas Aghadi candidates in Beed district would secure victories in the upcoming assembly elections. When asked if Manoj Jarange's influence, which was evident in the Lok Sabha elections, would be felt in Marathwada for the assembly polls, Sonawane affirmed that Jarange Patil's impact would certainly be seen.

Criticism of Lack of Development

Sonawane also addressed the state of development in Beed district, pointing out that, despite being in power for the last decade at both the central and state levels, the ruling party has not brought significant improvements to the area. He criticized the lack of water resources in Beed, questioning why no development had taken place in this regard during their time in power. Sonawane added that he was elected to the Lok Sabha because citizens from all communities supported him, but he believes the local leadership has failed to deliver.

Response to Pankaja Munde's Rally

Commenting on recent remarks by BJP leader Pankaja Munde during a Dussehra rally, where she told the crowd, "Now it's time to play the game," Sonawane responded sharply. He remarked that previous generations only spoke of making changes, and he called on the people of Beed district to focus on important agricultural initiatives, such as planting sugarcane, instead of getting caught up in political rhetoric.