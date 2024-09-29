Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Isolated In MVA Over Seat Sharing? Bhaskar Jadhav Shoots Warning to Congress

Uddhav Thackeray is under significant political pressure, both from within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and from external sources, as the upcoming elections approach. His faction of the Shiv Sena won fewer seats in the last Lok Sabha election as compared to its allies, the NCP and Congress. However, leaders like Bhaskar Jadhav are asserting that Shiv Sena remains a vital force, particularly in regions like Vidarbha.

Bhaskar Jadhav, an influential leader in Shiv Sena, recently highlighted the party's historical electoral successes in East Vidarbha from 1990 to 2019, urging Congress and NCP to recognize Shiv Sena's strength in the area. He responded to Congress leader Nana Patole's comments about not allocating any seats to allies in Nagpur district by stating that Shiv Sena is well-established in the region and intends to claim 14 out of the 28 seats in East Vidarbha. Jadhav emphasized the need for the party to focus on expanding its electoral presence and urged Uddhav Thackeray to clarify Shiv Sena's strategy for securing seats, even if this is not publicly communicated. He pointed out the significance of Shiv Sena’s past performance and its emotional connection with the people of Vidarbha.

This internal struggle within the MVA coincides with Congress’s recent gains in Lok Sabha seats, as they aim to secure more constituencies in the upcoming elections. Jadhav reminded Congress not to forget the 2019 elections, which were largely successful due to Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

As Uddhav Thackeray prepares to visit Kalameshwar taluka for the inauguration of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, there is growing anticipation regarding his assessment of the assembly election preparations in East Vidarbha.