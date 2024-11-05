Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to Start Poll Campaign from Nagpur on November 6

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 5, 2024): The Congress party and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are set to kick off their campaign for the upcoming assembly elections on November 6. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Maharashtra to attend the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' at 1 p.m. in Nagpur.

At 5 p.m., the MVA will hold a 'Maharashtra Swabhiman Sabha' at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, where the Congress party will announce its guarantees for the assembly elections, as stated by state Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe. In the past, Congress released its Guarantee Cards containing poll promises for the 2024 General election and various recent state assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, Londhe confirmed that the meeting will feature several senior leaders, including Kharge, Gandhi, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, Congress state president Nana Patole, Legislative Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress Working Committee member Naseem Khan, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, and NCP state president Jayant Patil.

Both the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, and the Congress party, are actively preparing for the assembly polls.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set to take place on November 23.

