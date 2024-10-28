Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ramdas Athawale-led RPI(A) to Field Candidate from Mumbai's Kalina as BJP Shares Four Seats with Allies

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 28, 2024): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday has released a list of four constituencies that it will share with its allies for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The Union Minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (Athawale) will field a candidate from Kalina.

pic.twitter.com/uUywoX4IOH — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

The Yuwa Swabhiman Party will contest from Badnera, while the Rashtriya Samaj Party has been allocated Gangakhed. The Jan Surajya Shakti Party will stand in Shahuwadi.

Earlier on Monday, the BJP released its third list of candidates, featuring 25 names for the elections scheduled on November 20. This follows the party's second list, which included 22 candidates, and its first list, which had 99 names.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — comprising Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress — are intensifying efforts to secure victory.

The counting of votes for all 288 constituencies will take place on November 23. In the previous Assembly elections in 2019, the BJP secured 105 seats, the Shiv Sena won 56, and the Congress gained 44. In 2014, the BJP had a stronger showing with 122 seats, while the Shiv Sena captured 63 seats and the Congress won 42.