Maharashtra: Baban Shinde's Independent Plans Signal Trouble for Ajit Pawar's NCP Ahead of Assembly Election

Babandada Shinde, the senior MLA from the Ajit Pawar's NCP group who has won from the Madha Assembly Constituency six times in a row, appears to be distancing himself from Ajitdada. This time, he is launching his son into the electoral arena and has met with Sharad Pawar multiple times regarding this matter. Activists have urged Sharad Pawar to endorse Ranjit Shinde’s candidature, and if he does not, Ajit Pawar may face increased difficulties, as Babandada has indicated he will field his son as an independent candidate. When questioned about why he is rejecting his fixed ticket within the Mahayuti alliance, he simply stated, “The matter is over now,” signaling his departure from both Ajitdada and Mahayuti.

Amidst reports of his nephew, Dhanraj Shinde, rebelling, MLA Shinde remarked that “the matter of our house is over.” Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ranjit Singh Mohite Patil is also attempting to contest from Tutari. In response to this, MLA Shinde explained that the entry of other candidates in the elections would not impact them significantly. A few days ago, during the launch of Ajit Dada's Jan Samman Yatra, Baban Dada Shinde was present, showcasing his influence. However, now that he has approached Sharad Pawar for candidacy, questions arise about Ajit Pawar's strategy in Madha.

Preparing to Run Independently

If Sharad Pawar does not endorse Ranjit Shinde, the question of who will be the official candidate for Ajitdada’s group will remain unresolved, as Babandada has positioned himself to launch an independent campaign, stepping away from the NCP. Just days ago, MLA Babandada Shinde, who was seen sharing the stage with Ajit Dada in both Madha and Karmala, has now adopted a stance that if he does not receive the Tutari nomination, he will run his son as an independent candidate. This raises concerns about whether Babandada has lost faith in Ajit Pawar.

Sanjay Mama Shinde, Babandada’s brother and the current MLA of Karmala, has already confirmed his intention to contest independently this time, similar to last election. Consequently, Ajit Dada now faces the dilemma of selecting the official NCP candidate for these two constituencies.

Meanwhile, the political landscape in the Solapur district is shifting, with intense competition over candidates emerging in Madha, Mohol, Karmala, and Pandharpur-Mangalvedha constituencies even before the tough contests begin. As Sharad Pawar noted, they seem to be delivering one shock after another.