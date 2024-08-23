Maharashtra Bandh: State Government to Proceed with Ladki Bahin Promo Event Amidst Opposition's Protests Over Badlapur Assault Case

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar downplayed the opposition parties' call for a state bandh on Saturday, August 24, which is intended to protest the sexual assault case involving minor girls in Badlapur. Pawar affirmed that the government will proceed with the public event in Yavatmal to promote the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, an ambitious initiative, and added that the Maharashtra Cabinet meeting will also occur as scheduled. Pawar emphasized that the government cannot condone any form of wrongdoing and assured that strict action would be taken where necessary. He stated that the public program in Yavatmal will highlight the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme and other government projects. Addressing concerns that the bandh might be aimed at undermining the Ladki Bahin scheme, Pawar asserted that the government would counter any false narratives against it.

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray had earlier called for both political parties and the public to support the bandh as a demonstration of unity in demanding severe punishment for crimes against women and girls. Thackeray emphasized the need for a deterrent effect on wrongdoers through strict penalties.In a related development, Pawar introduced the Maharashtrawadi Helpline number, 9861717171, designed to ensure effective delivery of government schemes to the people of Maharashtra. The helpline will offer information on various schemes, including the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and the Annapurna Yojana. Additionally, a dedicated desk has been established at Pawar's office to review statewide feedback on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, a large crowd gathered at Badlapur railway station, halting local train services in protest against the sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a school sweeper in Badlapur last week. The accused, Akshay Shinde, has been arrested by the police. Protesters also took to the streets of Badlapur, blocking major roads and highways, and threw objects at both the police and the school where the assault occurred. They displayed banners condemning the recently-launched Ladki Bahin Yojana by the Maharashtra government and called for improved safety measures for women.