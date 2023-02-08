Maharashtra Bhushan 2023: CM Eknath Shinde presents 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award to Padma Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2023 03:10 PM 2023-02-08T15:10:18+5:30 2023-02-08T15:12:54+5:30
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presented this year's 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award to senior illustrator Appasaheb Dharmadhikari on Wednesday in recognition ...
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presented this year's 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award to senior illustrator Appasaheb Dharmadhikari on Wednesday in recognition of his work in spirituality, social awareness, social work, and the elimination of superstitions.
ज्येष्ठ समाजसेवक आणि निरूपणकार श्री.आप्पासाहेब धर्माधिकारी यांना वर्ष २०२२ चा #महाराष्ट्रभूषण पुरस्कार देण्यात येणार असल्याचे मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांनी जाहीर केले.निवड समितीने केलेल्या शिफारशीवर मुख्यमंत्री श्री.शिंदे, उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आज शिक्कामोर्तब केले. pic.twitter.com/XrN9xcThWU— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 8, 2023
Following his father's footsteps, Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari, Appasaheb has played a significant role in organising several tree plantings, blood donation drives, free medical clinics, job fairs, cleanliness campaigns, superstition eradication, de-addiction centres, and so on across Maharashtra.
He was conferred the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his extensive contributions in 2017.Open in app