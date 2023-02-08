Maharashtra Bhushan 2023: CM Eknath Shinde presents 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award to Padma Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presented this year's 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award to senior illustrator Appasaheb Dharmadhikari on Wednesday in recognition of his work in spirituality, social awareness, social work, and the elimination of superstitions.

Following his father's footsteps, Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari, Appasaheb has played a significant role in organising several tree plantings, blood donation drives, free medical clinics, job fairs, cleanliness campaigns, superstition eradication, de-addiction centres, and so on across Maharashtra.

He was conferred the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his extensive contributions in 2017.