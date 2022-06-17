Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2022: Overall pass percentage 96.94 per cent

The reults of class 10 (SSC Result 2022) conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has been declared today (July 17). Out of 22,921 schools this year, the result of 12,210 schools is 100%.

Students from 22,921 schools had appeared for the matriculation examination. Out of this, the result of 12,210 schools is 100 percent.

In the state, 15 lakh 68 thousand 977 students had appeared for the matriculation examination. Out of which 15 lakh 21 thousand 003 students have passed. The Konkan division has the highest result in the state. In Konkan section, 99.27 percent students have passed. While, Nashik division has got the lowest result. The result of Nashik division was 95.90 percent, it was informed on behalf of Maharashtra Board.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the class 10 exam offline this year. Exams were not held last year due to the corona outbreak. But this year, as Covid situation was in control, the 10th and 12th exams were conducted offline. After that, students and parents were waiting for the result. The wait is finally over and the results will be announced online at 1 pm today.

