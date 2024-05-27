Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2024: MSBSHSE To Announce Class 10th Result Today at mahresult.nic.in

Today, on May 27, the eagerly awaited Maharashtra SSC result for the year 2024 is set to be unveiled. The Maharashtra State Board will conduct a press briefing in the afternoon to announce the outcomes. From 1 pm onwards, students can access their scorecards online through mahresults.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. To view their Maharashtra SSC 10th results, students will need their roll number along with their mother's first name.

Following the conduct of the MSBSHSE Class 10 exams from March 1st to March 26th, 2024, the stage is set for the unveiling of the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024. Once released, students can expect to access crucial details such as gender-wise and division-wise results. With over 16 lakh students eagerly anticipating the outcome, the Maharashtra SSC Results 2024 are awaited with bated breath. Notably, this year's Maharashtra HSC Results were declared on May 21st, boasting an impressive overall passing percentage of 93.37%.

Where to Check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024

Below is the list of websites to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024.

mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

results.digilocker.gov.in.



