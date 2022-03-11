Maharashtra Budget 2022: Government to give special concessions for industries

In Maharashtra budget 2022-23 the government decided to set up an innovation hub in which each revenue department for nano, biotechnology, drone technology will be made. The government will also give special discounts for industries.

An automated system will be set up for non-cleaning. Independent identity cards and ration cards will be issued to third parties in the state.

Earlier, the government announced land to Tata Cancer Research Center at Khanapur in Raigad district. Not only this but Telemedicine hospitals in each district will be funded to the tune of Rs 3,183 crore.

The special announcements for Indrayani Medicity have been made, the government announced to set up Indrayani Medicity on 300 acres in Pune city and all medical treatment will happen here.

The government presented the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar have presented the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget started at 2 p.m.