Maharashtra Budget 2022: Rs 13,252 crore allocated for water resources department
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 11, 2022 03:00 PM2022-03-11T15:00:17+5:302022-03-11T15:00:33+5:30
The government will present the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in ...
The government will present the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget will be presented at 2 p.m.
Maharashtra Budget: For water resources department 13,252 crore
- According to Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, the government has announced a grant of Rs 13,252 crore to the state's water resources department this year.
- Also, the government plans to complete 104 irrigation projects in the next two years, he said.
- In addition, the government has announced a subsidy of Rs 50,000 to farmers who repay their loans regularly. This will benefit 20 lakh farmers. It is expected to cost Rs 10,000 crore.
- This year, it has been decided to provide free electricity to 60,000 agricultural pumps. Also, the government has set a target of planting orchards on 1 lakh hectares. The amount of farm subsidy has also been increased.
- Apart from this, funds will be made available to increase the productivity of cotton and soybean farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada.
- The provision of 30 per cent reserved for women farmers in agricultural schemes has now been increased to 50 per cent. Also, this year will be celebrated as the year of women farmers and laborers, said Ajit Pawar.