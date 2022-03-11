Maharashtra Budget 2022: State to spend Rs 11,000 crore on health sector in next three years

The government will present the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget will be presented at 2 p.m.

Maharashtra Budget: For health sector Rs 11,000 crore in next three years