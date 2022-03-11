Maharashtra Budget 2022: State to spend Rs 11,000 crore on health sector in next three years
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 11, 2022 02:36 PM2022-03-11T14:36:44+5:302022-03-11T14:38:01+5:30
The government will present the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget will be presented at 2 p.m.
Maharashtra Budget: For health sector Rs 11,000 crore in next three years
- First class trauma care units at Nanded, Amravati, Jalna, Bhandara, Ahmednagar
- Laparoscopy will be free for kidney patients in rural areas
- It will cost Rs 17 crore 60 lakh
- Rs 20 crore for upgrading the cataract surgeries in the state
- 8 crore for cancer treatment
- Women's hospital to be set up at Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur and each centre will have a capacity of 100 beds
- A 365-bed psychiatric hospital will be set up at Jalna
- Shiva Arogya Yojana will be started for the people in rural areas
- It will be expanded to Primary Health Center, Sub-District Hospital level
- The number of admissions will be increased so that the budding youth of the country can get medical education here
- Institutions will be set up in Mumbai, Nashik and Nagpur to start post graduate courses
- Indrayani medicity is proposed on a 300 acre area outside Pune
- Rs 2,061 crore for medical education department