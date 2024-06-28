Maharashtra Budget 2024: Which Sector Gets What? All Major Announcements Made By Finance Minister Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, June 28, 2024 - Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the state budget today, invoking the blessings of Vitthal and pledging significant support for the Warkaris during their pilgrimage. Pawar emphasized the importance of checking the health of the Warkaris during the pilgrimage.

Key Announcements for Women and Families:

1. Chief Minister's Ladki Bahin (Beloved Sister) Scheme:

- Ajit Pawar announced the "Chief Minister's 'Ladki Bahin' (Beloved Sister) Scheme" for women, emphasizing that women are the backbone of families, often managing households single-handedly.

- The scheme aims to provide comprehensive support for women’s self-reliance and nutrition, offering ₹1,500 per month to eligible women aged 21 to 60.

- An annual budget of ₹46,000 crore has been allocated for this scheme, set to be implemented from July 2024.

2. Chief Minister Annapurna Scheme:

- This scheme will provide three free gas cylinders annually to women, benefiting 5.2 million families.

3. Economic Support for Women:

- 10,000 pink rickshaws will be distributed to women across the state.

- Funding for women's savings groups will be doubled from ₹15,000 to ₹30,000.

- The government aims to make 2.5 million women "Lakhpati Didi" (self-made millionaires) this year.

- Girls from families with an annual income of up to ₹800,000 will receive 100% subsidy for vocational education.

Initiatives for Farmers:

1. Support for Drought-Affected Areas:

- 40 talukas have been declared drought-affected and 1,021 revenue boards have been identified as drought-prone.

- The e-panchanama system, successfully tested in Nagpur, will be implemented statewide for speedy assessment of drought conditions.

2. Namo Farmer Mahasanman Fund:

- Financial assistance of ₹5,318.47 crore has been distributed to 9.24 million farmer families.

- Under the ₹1 Crop Insurance Scheme, ₹3,504.66 crore has been provided to 5.97 million farmers.

- The Gopinath Munde Farmer Accident Security Grant Scheme has disbursed ₹52.82 crore to 2,694 farmer families.

3. Debt Relief and Incentives:

- Under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Debt Relief Scheme, ₹5,190 crore has been paid to 1.43 million farmers who regularly repay crop loans.

- The Nanaji Deshmukh Agricultural Sanjeevani Project’s second phase, worth ₹6,000 crore, will be implemented across 21 districts.

- The Balasaheb Thackeray Agricultural Business and Rural Transformation Project has approved 767 sub-projects worth ₹1,561.64 crore, benefiting approximately 900,000 farmers.

4. Infrastructure and Equipment Support:

- The "Village Godown Scheme" will construct 100 new warehouses and renovate existing ones in its first phase.

- A special action plan with a budget of ₹341 crore will be implemented to increase the production of cotton, soybean, and oilseeds.

- To support market prices, ₹100 crore revolving funds will be established for the purchase of pulses and oilseeds during the Kharif and Rabi seasons.

- Farmers growing cotton and soybean will receive financial assistance of ₹5,000 per hectare, up to two hectares.

5. Water and Irrigation Projects:

- The Maharashtra Irrigation Improvement Project will be undertaken.

- A solar energy project will be implemented in Sangli.

- 65 TMC water will be diverted from the Gosikhurd project.

- The Jal Yukt Shivar Abhiyan 2 will be launched.

6. Energy and Power Supply:

- ₹15,000 crore will be invested in separating agricultural power lines and integrating solar energy to ensure uninterrupted daytime power supply to farmers.

- 850,000 solar energy pumps will be distributed to farmers under the "Solar Pump for All" scheme.

Social Welfare Initiatives:

1. Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Scheme:

- The grant for this scheme has been increased from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500.

2. Chief Minister Youth Employment Scheme:

- The scheme will provide practical training to 1 million young men and women annually, with a stipend of ₹10,000 per month.

- An annual budget of ₹10,000 crore has been allocated for this scheme.