Maharashtra Budget Session 2022: Check out highlight points of budget session

Maharashtra budget session has started from today. The convention began with a speech by the President. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari 'walked out' of the state Legislature without completing his customary address to the joint House amid heckling by members of both the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party here on Thursday.

After that, BJP took an aggressive stance for the resignation of Minister Nawab Malik. Here are ten key points from the first day,

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was absent from the last session, appeared in the House today. He paid homage to the image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.



Maha Guv 'walks out' of Legislature

Amid the continuing fracas by both sides a few minutes into his speech, the Governor placed his speech copy on the podium and quietly walked away without completing his much-awaited address or waiting for the National Anthem.

MVA leader demand Governor's resignation

Irate MVA members termed Koshyari's step as "an insult" to the Legislature, the National Anthem, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao and Savitri Phule, and some demanded his immediate resignation.

Shirshasana on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan in protest of the Governor

Sanjay Daund, MLA of the Legislative Council, protested against the Governor's statement and performed 'Shirshaan' on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan.

BJP aggressive for the resignation of Nawab Malik

The BJP took an aggressive stance for the resignation of Nawab Malik, the state's minority minister, after the ED took action against him. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said that this was the first time that the minister was in jail and had not resigned. Devendra Fadnavis said that Nawab Malik has been arrested for giving money to Haseena Parkar. Haseena Parkar is Dawood's sister. Giving money to Dawood's sister is like helping Dawooid. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has demanded the resignation of the minister who supported Dawood.

Mumbai Morcha will be held under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis for the resignation of Malik

The BJP has been aggressive in demanding the resignation of Nawab Malik. A morcha will be held in Mumbai under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. State BJP on March 9 take out protest from Rani Bagh to Azad Maidan Morcha in Mumbai demanding resignation of Minister Nawab Malik.



The BJP has been aggressive in demanding the resignation of Nawab Malik. A morcha will be held in Mumbai under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. State BJP on March 9 take out protest from Rani Bagh to Azad Maidan Morcha in Mumbai demanding resignation of Minister Nawab Malik.

The Supreme Court has rejected the interim report of the Backward Classes Commission on OBC reservation. But the state government has played its role. The cabinet has agreed not to hold elections unless OBCs get a political reservations.

Lata Mangeshkar's condolence motion passed in both the houses

Lata Mangeshkar's condolence motion was moved in both the houses today and it was passed.